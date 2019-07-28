Epicenter of sickness

Pakistan has already gained an unfortunate reputation in the world as among the last two countries which are endemic for polio. Now we hear more bad news. The UN has put Pakistan on the list of 11 countries which have the highest prevalence of HIV/AIDS – at 13 percent. The report states that per 1000 people in Pakistan the rate of infection has risen to 0.11 last year compared to 0.08 in 2010. The number of people of living with AIDS stood at 67,000 in 2010 which has now risen to 160,000 last year. Both men and women are affected though the rate of HIV/AIDS is higher among men.

UNAIDS has also noted that there is a large number of unreported patients suffering from the disease and living in the country. Fresh HIV infection cases are said to be 2200 for 2018. Only among transgender people do 69.1 percent know their HIV status, although even in this case only 24 percent use protection and 1.1 percent have access to an HIV prevention programme. It has also been noted that a large number of children are also infected. This was also seen in Larkana, where unsterilized and unsafe use of medical equipment was identified as a possible factor. Of those aware of their HIV status, only 18 percent of children and 8 percent of women went through tests and treatments in 2018. For pregnant women living with HIV only 10 percent have been found to have had access to medicines which could control their condition and possibly prevent the infection being passed on to their unborn children.

The situation documented by UNAIDS draws attention to a silent epidemic spreading through our country. The taboos which exist around HIV/AIDS, even though it is now a treatable disease, means there is still a reluctance to either report suspected cases or undergo tests. The routes for the spread of HIV are often identical to those for hepatitis C and other strains of the hepatitis virus. The widespread use of injections, even for the most minor maladies, in our country and the presence of quack practitioners including dentists leave people particularly susceptible. The lack of awareness only makes matters worse and international experts warn that even as the disease recedes in other parts of the world Pakistan could become a centre for the HIV/AIDS epidemic at the global level.