FATF challenges

Pakistan has done well so far to avoid being placed on the black list of the Financial Action Task Force, despite efforts by India and its allies that this should happen, further hampering Pakistan’s economy. However, for obvious reasons the country remains extremely keen to be removed from the FATF grey list and for this must comply with a 27-point action plan by September 2019. To help make this possible the FBR has now established an FATF cell under the supervision of Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigations Customs. Several of the more arduous points put forward by the FATF are linked to customs matters and strong handling of these is essential. It is hoped that the establishment of a special cell can help in this and ensure all 27 points are met. Till now according to reports Pakistan still has to meet several of the FATF targets in various areas.

To achieve this institutional, legislative and procedural steps are required. What is most important is that once implemented these steps be strictly complied with. The collection of biometric data for bank account holders and other similar measures are all part of procedural requirements laid down by the IMF. A number of these requirements are however directly related to customs, justifying the setting up of a special body to deal with them. The most important among these is the issue of currency smuggling through cash couriers. The FBR is bringing in scanners to be placed at all entry and exit points throughout the country to help crack down on this.

Currency smuggling is a common occurrence given problems with documentation and authorized mechanisms in the country. The new cell at the FBR will therefore have their work cut out for them. Directives have already been issued to airline passengers to declare any foreign currency they may be carrying. The degree of success in dealing with issues such as cash smuggling will play a huge part in determining how far Pakistan can meet the FATF’s tough requirements. The 27 points laid down all present fairly major challenges. Some of the points have already been addressed. But there are still others for which proper systems need to be developed and then enforced. Being able to achieve this is extremely important to Pakistan given the damage being caused by its presence on the FATF watch list. The Customs cell, which has already been allocated a full staff, will need to prove its capabilities and other routes to which cash is taken beyond the country’s borders also crack down on. Without this, the FATF will not be satisfied.