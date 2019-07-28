close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Space race

Newspost

 
July 29, 2019

According to a press report released on July 26, the Minister of Science and Technology has announced that Pakistan will send its first astronaut into space by 2022.

It is wonderful news that during the current economic crisis our leaders are spending our tax money on things like this. They could feed thousands of poor citizens with all that rocket fuel. However, that is not something to worry about. I am sure that this will help our nation much more than anything else the funds could have been used for.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

