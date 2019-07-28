Accusations

In his speech at the Washington Capitol building, our Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to take back the facilities of AC and TV from previous leaders Nawaz and Zardari to force them to return the public money allegedly transferred by them abroad. It is not clear if his words convey an offer for a plea bargain or that he wishes for them to face hardships.

How is this kind of plea bargaining different from the NRO requested by opposition leaders which the PM has been claiming repeatedly despite their denial? This issue should not be allowed to fester for too long as the present state of the economy cannot afford the uncertainty of political instability.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA