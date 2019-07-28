A small step needed to control chaos on Islamabad Highway

Islamabad: A small decision by the Islamabad Administration has created chaotic conditions in flow of traffic on the Islamabad Highway near ‘Khokhar Hotel’, traffic signal causing immense problems, prolonged traffic jams as well as threats of serious accidents.

It was a few months back that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to construct a ‘Fish-belly’ diversion at the only traffic signal left on the Islamabad Highway at ‘Khokhar Hotel’ stop for uninterrupted flow of traffic coming from T-Chowk on GT Road towards Islamabad.

Even at that time when the idea was conceived, objections were raised on its viability. All the traffic coming from Islamabad to enter PWD and the Pakistan Town, most thickly populated areas along the Islamabad Highway, used to take a U-turn from the ‘Khokhar Hotel’ traffic signal and then travel back about two or three hundred meters to enter PWD or Pakistan Town a few meters ahead.

The traffic signal at ‘Khokhar Hotel’ used to provide a much needed relief as the traffic flowing from T-Chowk used to pause for a while, allowing those coming from Islamabad and taking a U-turn to enter PWD and Pakistan Town a further ahead.

However, now with creation of this ‘Fish-belly’ by-pass, which is yet to be black-topped, the uninterrupted flow of all kind of traffic has already started at this point, causing absolutely unimaginable traffic jams.

Simply, because the incessant long line of trucks and trailers occupy both lanes on the road, hardly giving an opportunity to the motorists taking the U-turn from the traffic signal to take to the left land to enter the PWD or a little further ahead into the Pakistan and Korang towns.

A little over a couple of years ago this traffic signal, now installed at ‘Khokhar Hotel’, used to be at the entrance of PWD and the things were pretty nice cool. The southward bound traffic continued rolling uninterrupted and that crawling up towards north to reach Karal Chowk used to give a breather at the point to the traffic taking right turn to enter PWD and the rest on that side.

And then some truckers started losing control over their vehicle brakes and a few rolled back on the incline, bumping into vehicles behind them. Now, instead of telling the truckers to avoid overloading or at least keep their brakes serviced, not only to prevent accidents at this particular point but all over the country, the Islamabad Traffic Police and the City Administration, in consultation with the CDA, decided to uproot the signal from this most convenient position and shift it about 200 meters ahead south at first and then uprooted it again and this time installed it at the ‘Khokhar Hotel’ U-turn to facilitate the truckers!

The result, all those driving down from Islamabad and enter PWD double road to their onward destinations to CBR Town, the Police Foundation, the Doctor’s Town and the Media Town now have to travel another half a kilometre up north, take the U-turn from ‘Khokhar Hotel’ signal, drive back and then take the left turn to enter PWD or to Pakistan Town and Korang Town a few meters ahead!

As long the traffic rolling down from T-Chowk towards Islamabad was stopping for a while at this signal, the things were irritating but adjustable. Because people in Pakistan don’t fight for their rights, they just ‘adjust’!

But since this ‘Fish-belly by-pass’ has been created for free, uninterrupted flow of southbound traffic, the life of motorists taking U-turn from this signal and then take a left to enter PWD double road has become miserable. The truckers give a damn to the traffic rules and conveniently occupy both the lanes. The two or three ITP cops on duty at the point flail their arms helplessly to control these truckers only to get mocking smirks in return!

We have no reason to doubt that there are very intelligent people in the ITP, the ICT administration and the CDA who can put their heads together and find a good solution.