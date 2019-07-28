Girl gang-raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped here on Sunday. Two accused took (H) to a house and gang raped her. Police have registered a case against the accused. Meanwhile, a head constable was booked on charges of misbehaving with a woman. Sobia Bibi visited Sadar police station where head constable Ashfaq misbehaved with her. The woman approached the DPO against the cop. The DPO ordered a case against the cop and he was detained in the police lockup.
