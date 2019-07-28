close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Three of a family killed as vehicle falls into ravine

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

DIR: Three members of a family were killed and four others injured when a vehicle fell into a ravine in Hichkalay area in Upper Dir district late Saturday night, police said.

They said the family was travelling in the vehicle when it fell into the ravine.

A man identified as Abid Shah Khan, his wife, and five-year-old daughter were killed in the gory incident. Four family members were injured. They were shifted to the Timergara hospital. One critically injured person was referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

