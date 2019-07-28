NICVD establishes 10th Chest Pain Unit in Badin

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho Saturday inaugurated the 2nd Chest Pain Unit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) outside Karachi at Tando Bago town of District Badin, which is the 10th such unit in the province and vowed to establish such chest pain units at each and every taluka and district level hospital in the province in the coming months.

“It is the second chest pain unit of NICVD outside Karachi and 10th in Karachi which would save hundreds of more lives from onwards. we are going to establish much such chest pain units and cardiology units at each and every district and taluka hospital in the province in the coming months”, Dr. Azra Pechuho said while inaugurating the CPU at Tando Bago town of Badin.

Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar, MNA from Badin Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, MPA Ms Tanzeela Qambrani and other notables of the area as well as common people were also present on the occasion.

Claiming that NICVD is ‘’one of the best cardiac hospitals in the world’’, which is providign cardiac treatment to people free of charge, Dr. Azra Pechuho said the cardiac care facility’s CPUs treated more than 234, 882 patients and saved over 6,270 lives in different locations in Karachi and Ghotki.

She maintained that Sindh government is using its containers for saving lives and serving ailing humanity, which is evident from the network of Chest Pain Units (CPUs) and Satellite Centers of the NICVD.

Congratulating NICVD administration and Prof. Nadeem Qamar for their untiring efforts in establishing state-of-the-art cardiac health facilities in entire province, she said within next two months, more CPUs would be installed at different locations in the province including Karachi.

“This CPU in Tando Bago would cover the population of a vast area including Matli and those heaving heart attack would be shifted to the Tando Muhammad Khan after first aid where team of cardiologist would undertake the necessary measures or to Khi for managing any complication.

The Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar termed this Chest Pain Unit as a gift to the people of Tando and its suburbs.

“Very soon, the number of Chest Pain Units serving the people of Karachi and other cities would reach 17 and they would be providing heart attack management facilities to the people closer to their homes. “Within last two years, these containers saved more than 6,270 lives through immediate first aid.