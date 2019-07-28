Religious conference

LAHORE: More than 1,500 leading religious scholars from different schools of thought attended "Pakistan Stability Conference" held here on Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Lahore chapter.

They said the enemies of Islam and Pakistan were publicising anti-Sharia decrees to create anarchy and chaos in Pakistan.

The religious scholars said the entire nation was united along with the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan to purge the country of extremist and terrorist elements.