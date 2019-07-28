close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 29, 2019

Religious conference

National

 
July 29, 2019

LAHORE: More than 1,500 leading religious scholars from different schools of thought attended "Pakistan Stability Conference" held here on Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Lahore chapter.

They said the enemies of Islam and Pakistan were publicising anti-Sharia decrees to create anarchy and chaos in Pakistan.

The religious scholars said the entire nation was united along with the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan to purge the country of extremist and terrorist elements.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan