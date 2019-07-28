Performance of administrative institutions lauded

SIALKOT: Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday said administrative institutions were showing good results.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony for the first ‘shelter home’ for the homeless and the poor at the General Bus Stand in Sialkot City, the adviser appreciated the services of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Bilal Haider for constructing a ‘state-of-the-art’ shelter home in the city under the public-private partnership.

He said the government would keep its help in facilitating the needy.

The DC said the shelter home for males initially consisted of 16 beds and food would also be provided to the residents of the home two times.

He said soon a shelter home would also be established in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Daska.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, the vice chairman Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Mallhi, the District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz and other were also present on the occasion.