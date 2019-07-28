Two bodies found near Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: Two bullet riddled bodies were found on a main road near the Sohrab Goth area on late Sunday.The police shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SP Gadap said that the bodies were identified as that of Adil and Samiullah, who were recently released from jail. The police said that both the victims were involved in various criminal cases and wanted to the police.