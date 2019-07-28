Heroin smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle six kilograms of heroin and arrested an alleged smuggler, an official said. The official said that acting on a tip-off the local police stopped a car on the Ring Road near Gulbahar and recovered six kg of heroin from it.

The driver of the car Wajid hailing from Jamrud was arrested and a case registered against him.