Dir Police claim arresting five robbers

DIR: The Upper Dir police on Sunday claimed to have busted a five-member gang of robbers who had looted the passengers going to Chitral two days ago.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan told reporters that he was informed that a Chitral-bound coach was stopped at Unkaar locality in Upper Dir district on the main Dir-Peshawar road and the passengers were robbed at gunpoint. He said that he had directed the relevant police station officials to arrest the robbers. The official said an investigation team headed by sub-divisional police officer Wari Zafar Khan was formed to investigate the crime.

The DPO said that the police busted the gang and recovered the cash, cellphones, CNICs, service cards and other valuables from the accused. He said weapons and the non-customs paid vehicle used in the robbery were seized.