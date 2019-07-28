Flooded stream in Torghar inundates vast area

MANSEHRA: A house collapsed, water and sewerage lines and roads were destroyed when water from a flooded stream inundated a widespread area of Torghar district in wee hours of Sunday.

“A vast area was flooded when a stream burst its banks, which adversely affected the local population as water channels, sewerage lines and a house were destroyed,” Dilroz Khan, the district nazim, told reporters.

He said that people in Jarakot, Mera Madakhel and adjoining villages were affected and spent the night in the open spaces because of flood in the local stream.

“We have to restore the destroyed infrastructure and roads as early as possible so that marooned population could be linked with rest of district,” said Dilroz Khan.

The district nazim said that a portion of a road was also swept away by the floodwater and government would restore it soon. He said that the main Judbah-Thakot road had been also affected because of recent rains in the district.

“We have adopted precautionary measures by relocating the residents living near the bank of the Indus River,” said Dilroz Khan.

Meanwhile, The Swat district administration notified the contact numbers of the Control Room enabling the citizens to inform the officials in case of emergency during monsoon raining in the district.

The people were advised to contact the Control Room at 0946-9240341 (day time) while 0946-9240337 (night). Control rooms set up in Malakand districts to monitor flood situation