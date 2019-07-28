Work on gas supply to Mansehra towns inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Mohammad Khan on Sunday inaugurated the work on natural gas supply project to Shinkiari and Dodial towns in the district.

“I had got the approval of the natural gas supply project from the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif as an MPA in the previous government and now got sanctioned an amount of Rs1.6 billion from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal government to execute this mega project,” the lawmaker told the inaugural ceremony held in Dodial.

He said that pipelines would be laid within the next two to three months and gas supply to households and commercial consumers would start.

The legislator said the government had also sanctioned electricity supply schemes for the far-off areas in his constituency and rest of the district.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been taking interest in the water supply to Mansehra city and its suburbs and has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia government,” the MNA said.