Deadline set: Golen Valley residents seek restoration of irrigation system

CHITRAL: Setting a three-day deadline to the provincial government, the residents of Golen valley said they would take to the streets if the government did not restore the irrigation system in Mori Payan.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, councillor Rehmat Wazir Khan, Muhammad Nabi Khan, Qadardan Shah, Rehmat Nadir, Gul Haider and others lamented that despite the lapse of 21 days the government had not yet restored the irrigation pipeline washed away in the recent flash floods in Mori Payan in Golen Valley.

They said the standing crops of maize and fruit orchards were also destroyed by the floods.

They said they were unable to irrigate the crops due to the broken water supply lines meant for irrigation purposes, adding they were also facing acute shortage of drinking water.

“The authorities of the Irrigation Department should repair the damaged pipeline,” Rehmat Wazir said.

He asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to direct the authorities concerned to restore the irrigation system in the valley at the earliest.

Lashing out at the lawmakers and representatives of local bodies, the residents said they had miserably failed to help the affectees, adding, “They should tender resignation and we don’t need their representation as they have failed to come to our rescue and help in this crisis.”