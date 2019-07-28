close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Pindi CPO orders crackdown on unregistered tenants

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer ordered a crackdown against unregistered tenants and unregistered motorcycles.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Faisal Rana has ordered all divisional SSP, SDPOs and SHOs for a crackdown against unregistered tenants and unregistered motorcycles. He added that only those persons rent a house without proper registration with the police who are involved in anti-social or criminal activities, and they often involved in such anti-state criminal activities which are connected with terrorism.

The land owners who avoid tenant registration are the facilitators in this connection and, therefore, it is necessary that police may carry out crackdown against such persons who rent out or hire a house without proper registration with the police. Both the land owner and the tenant are law breakers and must be dealt with accordingly.

