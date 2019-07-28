Four die in rain-related incidents in Punjab

LAHORE: Four people died and several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across the province on Sunday.

Two brothers died and another man suffered injuries when a wall of their house collapsed in Chak 134 of Sargodha. The locals pulled out the bodies and shifted the wounded to hospital.

A man died when the roof of his house collapsed in a locality of Samundari Road, Faisalabad. His six goats also perished under the rubble.

In Langiyanwali, Wazirabad, a 17-year-old youth drowned in rainwater when he was heading towards his house.

Ten people sustained injuries in roof collapse incidents in different areas of Sheikhupura. They were shifted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, two girls drowned while taking bath in the River Sindh in Kot Chattha area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Rainwater inundated low-lying areas in different cities of the province.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted widespread rains in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Kashmir.