Pak-Turk naval exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD: A bilateral ‘Exercise Ayyildiz-2019’ between Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group (SSG Navy) and Turkish Navy’s Special Forces, ‘Su Alti Taarruz’ (SAT), concluded at Karachi.

This series of bilateral exercise have been regularly conducted between Pakistan and Turkey on annual basis. This being the 12th exercise in Ayyildiz series, continued for 12 days. The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in Special Operations Forces (SOF)’s domain.

Personnel from both navies mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Anti-Terrorism Ops, Rescue and Hostage Ops, Counter terrorism in Maritime domain and Intelligence based operations. The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong bilateral relations based on foundations of brotherhood and friendship. Pakistan and Turkish Defence Forces interact regularly on various forums. Both navies have been actively collaborating in various professional interactions, including multilateral and bilateral exercises.

Turkish Navy is also a regular participant of AMAN series of Multinational Maritime Exercises organised biennially by Pakistan Navy since 2007. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises have been mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.