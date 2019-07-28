Two Pakistani shooters to compete at World Cup Shotgun

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Two Pakistani shooters will feature at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun to be held in Lahti, Finland from August 13-23.
Khurrum Inam and Ahmad Usman have entered their names to play in the Skeet event.
Khurrum is a seasoned shooter who has the honor of participating in Olympics thrice, while Ahmad is an emerging skeet shooter.
