close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Two Pakistani shooters to compete at World Cup Shotgun

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

KARACHI: Two Pakistani shooters will feature at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun to be held in Lahti, Finland from August 13-23.

Khurrum Inam and Ahmad Usman have entered their names to play in the Skeet event.

Khurrum is a seasoned shooter who has the honor of participating in Olympics thrice, while Ahmad is an emerging skeet shooter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports