Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Aisam-Santiago to feature at Cinemax Open

Sports

July 29, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez will compete at the Cinemax Open, which takes place from July 29 to August in Los Cabos, Mexico.

With a total financial commitment of $850,000, the event is the highest in its category in the Americas Region.

The pair of Aisam and Santiago has been seeded third in the doubles category of this ATP-250 tournament. The duo is drawn against the pair of Radu Albot of Moldova and Artem Sitak of New Zealand in the first round.

In the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2016, Aisam and his then Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt lost in the first round despite being seeded second.

