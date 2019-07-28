Navy retain Shooting Championship title

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy successfully defended the 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship, which concluded at Karsaz here on Sunday.

The teams of PN Shooting Range Club Members and ASF claimed second and third positions, respectively. Various events were played on the last day.

In the 10 metre Air Rifle event for men (Junior), Navy’s Hamza Sultan and Talha Omair won gold and silver medals, respectively, while M Afnan of BRA took bronze medal.

In the 10 metre Air Rifle event for women (Junior), Navy’s Aqsa Ghufran, Saba Mehmood and Mehwish Sadaat claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 10 metre Air Rifle event for men (youth), Navy’s Farrukh Humayun, Anas Rafi and Hamza Zulfiqar won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 10 metre Air Rifle event for women (youth), Navy’s Fatima Aftab, Malaika Ghaffar and Aleesha Ghufran captured gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 25 metre Big Bore Pistol event for amateur (men), Abdul Wali of ASF claimed gold medal and Mehmood of PAF won silver medal, while Peer Shehnshah of Navy took bronze medal.

In the 50 metre point 22 Rifle (Open Sight) event for men, Navy’s Hassan Abbas won gold medal and BRA’s Hilmad Khan claimed silver medal, while RSSC’s Asmatullah took bronze medal. In the women’s event, Navy’s Mehwish Saeed, Sara Saleem and Naheed Saeed scooped gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 300 metre Big Bore Rifle (Iron Sight) event for men, Zafar-ul-Haq of ASF won gold medal and BRA’s Sarwar claimed silver medal, while ASF’s Noor-ul-Hassan took bronze medal.

In Skeet Olympic event, Ahmed Usman and Ahmed Sultan of PNSR bagged gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s Asif Mahmood took bronze medal.

At the end of the championship, Navy won 62 medals (21 gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze) to claim first position and NSRM took six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) to secure second position.

ASF with nine medals (three gold, four silver, two bronze) took third position and RSSC with three medals (one gold, one silver one bronze) grabbed fourth position, while BRA with four medals (two silver and two bronze) stood fifth.

PAF and SSU each won one silver medal to take sixth and seventh positions, respectively, while Sindh Rangers won one bronze medal to claim eighth position.

The teams of WAPDA, KGSSR KARACHI, AGC & RP, ARABIAN GUN & COUNTRY CLUB and FRA could not win a single medal.

As many as 450 shooters took part in the championship in various Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun events.