PAF, WAPDA (Whites), SSGC stroll ahead

KARACHI: PAF, WAPDA (Whites) and SSGC cruised to victories, while NBP and Army (Whites) had to overcome their spirited opponents to win their matches of the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, WAPDA (Whites) crushed Balochistan 8-1.

Zahidullah scored the first goal for WAPDA (Whites) via penalty corner (PC). He hit another soon after but Munawer made it 2-1 for Balochistan.

Rana extended WAPDA’s lead on a PC to make it 3-1 at the end of first quarter.

WAPDA (Whites) then blew away Balochistan with five more goals in the next three quarters. Zahidullah finished with five goals in the match.

In the second game, PAF hammered Islamabad 6-0.

Mohsin scored through PC for PAF in the 11th minute before Mushtaq sealed their victory over Islamabad with a hat-trick, scoring all his goals via PC.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) made defending champions NBP toil hard for a win in the third match.

They kept a strong NBP side from scoring till half-time by defending brilliantly. But Arsalan Qadir finally managed to find the net in the third quarter. An experienced NBP side then scored two more goals in the last quarter to complete a 3-0 win.

In a one-sided affair, SSGC thrashed Sindh 9-1.

Ali Shan scored a field goal in the 9th minute to open the scoring for SSGC. Sindh conceded three more goals in the next quarter to trail 0-4 at half-time.

The SSGC forwards continued to attack and were rewarded with three goals in the third quarter. Sardar scored the lone goal for Sindh in the last quarter.

In a thrilling contest, Army (Whites) beat Punjab 4-2.

Punjab took lead when Arsalan flicked the ball into the net in the first quarter. But Army (Whites) equalised in the 22nd minute through Sohail’s PC goal.

Army (Whites) then made it 3-1 with goals in the 39th and 41st minute.

However, Punjab reduced the deficit to 3-2 at the end of third quarter.

Sohail managed to score his second goal via PC in the last quarter to seal the victory for Army (Whites).