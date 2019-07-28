close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 29, 2019

Four Turkish nationals freed after Nigeria kidnapping

World

AFP
July 29, 2019

LAGOS: Four Turkish citizens have been freed a week after they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Nigeria, the police said.

Police said they had "successfully secured the release" of the men on Friday and that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

Spokesman Frank Mba told AFP on Sunday that the four were in "good health".

"We have three suspects in custody and recovered one AK-47 rifle. We are now intensifying our search for others involved," Mba said.

The gunmen snatched the four men after storming a bar in a village in the western Kwara state last Saturday.

Local media said the Turks were working for a construction firm in the state.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially in the oil-rich south and the northwest.

Gangs have often targeted foreign workers, and victims are usually released after a ransom is paid.

Ten Turkish sailors were kidnapped by armed men from a cargo ship off the Nigerian coast earlier this month. The Nigerian navy has said it is searching for the men in the Niger delta area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World