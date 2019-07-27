Three officers killed in Taliban attack on police base

GHAZNI, AFGHANISTAN: At least three police officers were killed and a dozen more wounded Saturday when a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed, US-made armoured vehicle into a compound in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The pre-dawn blast took place as violence rages across Afghanistan, even though the US is leading a push for a peace deal with the Taliban, with a new round of talks expected in the coming days.

According to Aref Noori, the spokesman for Ghazni province, Saturday´s attack targeted the police headquarters compound in Ghazni´s Ab Band district. “A Humvee vehicle was driven into the compound and blown up. Three police officers have been killed and 12 wounded,” he told AFP, adding the vehicle had been captured from Afghan forces.

Ahmad Khan Sirat, the provincial police spokesman, told AFP the police headquarters building had also been partially damaged in the attack, which was claimed by the Taliban.

The attack came hours after another Taliban assault in Ghazni province late on Friday, this time in Khogyani district, which left at least three security forces dead including the district police chief, Noori said.

The Taliban have increased their attacks across the country at the peak of their “fighting season”. The US, too, has stepped up air strikes this year.

On Thursday, a series of bombings in the capital Kabul claimed by the Taliban and the Islamic State group´s Afghanistan branch killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more.

The bombings come as Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, is expected to resume a new round of talks with the Taliban in Doha.

Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks: Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin within the next two weeks, an Afghan official said Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.

The Taliban have so far steadfastly refused to speak to the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which they see as illegitimate, except for at a recent summit where Ghani officials attended in a “personal capacity”. “We are preparing for direct talks,” said Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs, noting that the government would be represented by a 15-member delegation. “We are working with all sides and hope that in the next two weeks the first meeting will take place in a European country.” He did not specify where the summit might take place. Germany played a crucial role in talks in an “intra-Afghan dialogue” in Doha earlier this month, but Norway has also been involved in peace efforts.

The Taliban did not immediately comment, but the apparent development comes as US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad continues a visit to Kabul, where he has spent several days meeting with Ghani and US officials.

He is expected to fly to Doha at some point next week for what would be an eighth round of direct US-Taliban talks.

The two foes claim they are making progress in reaching a deal that would end America´s nearly 18-year military involvement in Afghanistan. Any deal, however, requires the Taliban to talk to Kabul.