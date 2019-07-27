2 Dutch citizens sentenced to death in Morocco

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced to death two Dutch citizens over the accidental killing of a medical student in 2017, a lawyer for the victim´s family said Saturday.
Two years ago Edwin Gabriel Robles Martinez and Shardyone Girigorio Semerel allegedly opened fire on a cafe in the tourist hub of Marrakech. They had apparently been aiming at the cafe´s owner, but instead killing the student and wounding two other people, local media reported. At the time local officials said the shooting was a “settling of accounts” that was “directly linked to a criminal network which has ramifications in some European countries”. On Friday a court sentenced to jail 15 other suspects in the same case.
RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced to death two Dutch citizens over the accidental killing of a medical student in 2017, a lawyer for the victim´s family said Saturday.
Two years ago Edwin Gabriel Robles Martinez and Shardyone Girigorio Semerel allegedly opened fire on a cafe in the tourist hub of Marrakech. They had apparently been aiming at the cafe´s owner, but instead killing the student and wounding two other people, local media reported. At the time local officials said the shooting was a “settling of accounts” that was “directly linked to a criminal network which has ramifications in some European countries”. On Friday a court sentenced to jail 15 other suspects in the same case.