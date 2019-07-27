close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
AFP
July 28, 2019

2 Dutch citizens sentenced to death in Morocco

World

AFP
July 28, 2019

RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced to death two Dutch citizens over the accidental killing of a medical student in 2017, a lawyer for the victim´s family said Saturday.

Two years ago Edwin Gabriel Robles Martinez and Shardyone Girigorio Semerel allegedly opened fire on a cafe in the tourist hub of Marrakech. They had apparently been aiming at the cafe´s owner, but instead killing the student and wounding two other people, local media reported. At the time local officials said the shooting was a “settling of accounts” that was “directly linked to a criminal network which has ramifications in some European countries”. On Friday a court sentenced to jail 15 other suspects in the same case.

