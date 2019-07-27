Thousands protest in Colombia against killings of activists

BOGOTA: Thousands rallied across Colombia Friday to protest the killing of hundreds of human rights activists since the signing of a historic peace deal with FARC guerrillas.

Demonstrators gathered in major cities under the slogan “defending the peace” to denounce the deaths. 462 campaigners have been killed since 2016, according to the country´s ombudsman. “They are killing us but seeds of life and dignity are being born,” Luis Acosta said as he walked toward Bolivar square in the capital Bogota, which was packed with protesters. Colombian president Ivan Duque joined a rally in the port city of Cartagena but was jeered by parts of the crowd, videos posted on social networks showed.