Japan beat Fiji 34-21

TOKYO: Kotaro Matsushima scored two tries as Japan beat Fiji 34-21 in a confidence-boosting win ahead of their home World Cup on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms bagged five tries to Fiji’s three in their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup, two months before Japan hosts the first World Cup to be held in Asia.

Earlier, Samoa opened the tournament with a 25-17, come-from-behind win against Tonga in a match played in a greasy mudbath in Apia. Japan, hosting their first Test match at World Cup venue Kamaishi, which was ravaged by the 2011 tsunami disaster, took an early lead. After a Yu Tamura penalty, Kenki Fukuoka dived over for their first try before Levani Botia crossed at the other end for Fiji.

However, Matsushima scored his first try shortly afterwards before Timothy Lafaele and Kazuki Himeno made it four tries to Japan in the opening half-hour. Matsushima’s second effort, in the second half, rounded off the scoring for the hosts in front of 13,000 fans. Kamaishi’s World Cup stadium is on the site of two schools devastated by the tsunami, where 400 pupils managed a miraculous escape.

Earlier Tonga, hampered by the late withdrawal of the inspirational Nasi Manu, had two players in the sin-bin when Afasetiti Amosa and then Belgium Tuatagaloa swung the game Samoa’s way with tries in closing minutes. Manu was set to cap his remarkable recovery by captaining Tonga, but a few hours before kick-off the Tonga Rugby Union tweeted that the affable 30-year-old was injured and out of the tournament.