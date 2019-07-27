Bernal wraps up ‘incredible’ Tour de France

VAL THORENS, France: Egan Bernal all but clinched victory in the Tour de France defending his overnight lead in the penultimate stage which left the Colombian only needing to cross the finish line on Sunday’s parade into Paris to win the 2019 edition.

The champion in waiting said he was so nervous on the climb he counted down the kilometres on the way up as defending champion Welshman Geraint Thomas ended the day in second overall, with Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk in third.

The stage itself was won by 2014 winner Vincenzo Nibali who broke from the main contenders late in the final climb to win by 17sec at the line where he raised his finger to his lips, kissed it and raised it to the sky.

“I still have to get Paris but it’s incredible,” said the rider who is set to become the Tour’s youngest winner since Francois Faber in 1909.

Bernal and Thomas, co-captains at Team Ineos, crossed the winning line a few seconds ahead of their key rivals and smiled broadly at each other as they held hands in unity to mark the moment.

Ineos principal Dave Brailsford appears to have masterminded seven tour wins from the last eight editions with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Thomas having taken six and Bernal within a parade of the latest triumph.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who led for 14 days before cracking on Friday’s weather neutralised stage finished down the field to drop to fifth place overall.

Bernal, who is set to become Colombia’s first Tour winner, now leads Thomas by 1min 11sec and Jumbo-Visma’s Kruijswijk by 1min 31sec ahead of the processionary day of racing ending in the French capital.

Nibali, who won in 2014, came second on this year’s Giro d’Italia and while he looked wiped out early in the Tour was radiant when picking up a stage win late in the game.

“To win here is a great joy,” said Bahrain Merida’s Italian captain. Saturday’s race embarked in cool conditions in 12 Celsius (53.6 Fahrenheit) atop the Val Thorens ski resort at 2,356m altitude. Green jersey wearer Peter Sagan said he was delighted the race had been shortened today.

Frenchman Romain Bardet redeemed what had looked like a disastrous three weeks for him by rallying to win the ‘King of the Mountains’ polka dot jersey with two fine performances in th Alps. Sunday’s final parade to Paris embarks late and is due to finish beneath the Arc de Triomphe.