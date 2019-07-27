Europe Car clinch Doha Workers Cup Cricket title

LAHORE: Europe Car won Doha Workers Cricket Cup title defeating Lemax Qatar by 19 runs in the final match played at MiC Cricket ground, Doha on Friday night.

Adil Ahmed, CEO and founder of Q Sports, was the chief guest of the final match. He also distributed prizes and medals among the leading teams at the closing ceremony.

According to information made available here, a large number of cricket enthusiasts were there to cheer the participating teams.

In the final match, Lemax won the toss and decided to field first. Europe Car made 63 runs in 12 overs while in reply, Lemax could not tackle the fiery bowling of Europe Car and were bundled out for 44 runs.

Nawaf of Europe Car took four wickets and also contributed 13 runs. He was adjudged Man of the final due to his all-round performance.

Earlier, the 3rd/4th place match was played between Nakheel Landscape and CCC United. CCC United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 61 runs in 10 overs but Nakheel reached the target in 9.3 overs comfortably and secured 3rd position. Mizan was the Man of the Match with 3 wickets.

Shajeer from Nakheel exhibited wonderful allround performance in the tournament and clinched the distinction of Man of the Tournament. He grabbed 10 wickets, scored 88 runs and took 11 spectacular catches in the tournament.

M Irshad from Lemax was declared the Best Batsman of the Tournament with a total of 201 runs. The title of Best Bowler went to Mufiyas from Europe Car with 13 wickets.

The tournament was played under the supervision of Tournament Director Brendan Germishuys from South Africa while Asghar Ali Bhatti performed as Tournament Technical Head and Chief Umpire. Dr Abdul Jabbar Shahid, Amjad Khan and Timothy Helay were the other officials of the tournament.

Abdulrahman Bachir was the tournament coordinator. Qazi Yousri was the media manager while Sakin Alam was ground incharge.