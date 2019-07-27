B’desh look to draw level against hosts today

COLOMBO: Running into the three-match series against Bangladesh, if not all, the major focus of the opening game was Lasith Malinga’s farewell.

Sri Lanka, after blowing hot and cold at the World Cup, wanted to give their legend a winning farewell, to draw curtains on what was one hell of a generation of players for the island nation. And they didn’t disappoint, as Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead with a 91-run win, bowling Bangladesh out for 223. Malinga himself returned three wickets to etch his name on the ninth spot of the all-time ODI wicket-takers list, ending his time in the ODI format fittingly.

Now that that is out of the way, Sri Lanka can focus on the all-round outing that gave them a comfortable win. After an early wicket, Kusal Perera’s century led the way for Sri Lanka to put 314 on the board with the middle order clicking collectively.

Malinga struck early to give Sri Lanka the advantage, reducing Bangladesh to 39 for 4, but Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman resisted with half-centuries, only for the new-ball bowler Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva’s spin to tie them down.

Bangladesh were also quite poor in the field, with their fielding woes continuing to haunt them. Once again, as seen in the recent past, they would’ve conceded about 15-20 runs as a result of their misfields. Barring the superb return of Shafiul Islam, who was making a return to the side after three years, Bangladesh’s bowlers were quite wayward upfront in their lines, and in the death as well conceding 69 in the last ten, handing the advantage over to Sri Lanka who surpassed the 300-run mark. After having struck early to get opener Avishka Fernando, they let Karunaratne and Perera rebuild and control the game.

But more importantly, Tamim’s own form is a bone of contention. He has to give Bangladesh the starts upfront if they are to get anywhere. He had a lean World Cup and has to find a way to turn his form around. And as captain, that responsibility increases.