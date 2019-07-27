Hoge seizes clubhouse lead

LOS ANGELES: Tom Hoge was sitting atop the leaderboard with a one point lead in the second round of the weather-plagued Barracuda Championship which was suspended for the second straight day due to storms.

Hoge had five birdies and two bogeys Friday to reach 21 total points at the Montreaux Golf and Country Club course and vault into the lead in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring system tournament. Under the unique format, eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and a point is deducted for bogey and three deducted for double bogey or worse.

Starting on the back nine, Hoge delivered three birdies in his first four holes. “I just try to get in the fairway,” said Hoge, who is seeking his first US PGA Tour title.

“And there’s a lot of opportunities from there with short irons, you can get to all the par-fives, some drivable par-fours. It’s a fun golf course to play and fun format.”