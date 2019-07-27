Eight to vie for July Cup today

LAHORE: With a field of eight thoroughbreds in the run, the July Cup will mesmerise the followers of the game at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Other than the cup race on this 13th summer meeting of the club, there are five Yasoob plate races of different classes and divisions with the first four plate races being of 900 metres while the cup and the sixth races are of 1100 metres distance. First race favourite for win is Sports Model, place Bet of The Day and fluke Hockey Star while others in the race are Dancing Beauty, Princess Poma, Magic Lovely Poma, Zahld Love, Naveed Choice, Again Dil Wali and Naroobi.

Second race favourite for win is Moman Princess, place Turab Prince and fluke Sheba while others in the race are Believe Me, Mozrat, Golden Stamp, War of Will, Beach Beauty, Faizi Choice and Zoaq-e-Yadeen.

Third race favourite for win is Chan Punjabi, place Full Moon and fluke Bau Jee while others in the race are Zil Prince, Ale Muskan, Neeli The Great and Mehmoor Princess.

Fourth race favourite for win is Lala Rukh, place Golden Apple and fluke Tell Me while others in the race are Neeli The Great, Chamak, Meri Sahiba, New Sonia, and On The Spot Win.

Fifth July Cup Class-VII and Division-I and II, race favourite for win is Sea Horse, place Wahab Choice and fluke JF Thunder while others in the race are Keep It Up, Helena, Natalia, Banjo and Qalandra.

Sixth race favourite for win is Neeli De Malika, place Nice One and fluke Jan-e-Fida while others in the race are Alballa, Serene One, Noor-e-Sehar, After Hero, Red Boy, Blue Max, User, Bright Gold, Afzaal Choice, Qamar Choice and Big Foot.