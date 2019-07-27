close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 28, 2019

Mick thrills crowd in his father’s Ferrari

Sports

AFP
July 28, 2019

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Mick Schumacher completed an emotional three-lap demonstration run in his father Michael’s championship-winning Ferrari F2004 car on Saturday before qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old son of the seven-time world champion said it felt like “torture” as he waited to emerge from the pit-lane in front of a big crowd at the Hockenheim circuit.

Now a Formula Two driver, Schumacher wore a helmet that paid tribute to his father’s career as he drove the car that carried his father to 13 victories and the drivers’ title in 2004.

“I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive,” he said. “Obviously, having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture.

“I never lost a smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling! It was really cool.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports