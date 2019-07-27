close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Pacer Amir on verge of becoming British national

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has brightened his chances of becoming a British national after getting the “Spouse Visa” that makes him eligible to utilize the facilities there.

He married a British citizen, Narjis, in September 2016. The pacer had submitted an application for “Spouse Visa”, by which he can live in UK for two and a half years, and can get the visa extended for the same duration later on.

After getting the Spouse Visa, Amir would become eligible to work there and utilize various other opportunities.

After getting the permanent residence, he could also apply for British passport, which will enable him become a British Citizen. He is also looking to buy a home in London.

It is still unclear if Amir has received this visa or not, because in the past he had served his time in a British jail for spot fixing. But afterwards he had been to England at a number of occasions to play cricket and has also participated in the recently concluded World Cup.

Amir’s fellow players had known for a long time that the pacer was no longer interested in representing his country and he in fact wants to become a freelance cricketer and wants to play leagues in UK and other parts of the world. However he did not tell anyone during the mega event that he will immediately retire from the longest format of the game.

