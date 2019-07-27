Lodhi, Rubina and Khalid greeted

LAHORE: Senior vice president of SAFF and president of Sindh Football Association Syed Khadim Ali Shah has congratulated Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, Senator Rubina Irfan and Khalid Latif on their appointment as the members of different standing committees of Asian Football Confederation.

He has said that the nominations are an acknowledgement of their worthy services at the highest platform of football at Asia level, “Lodhi, Senator Rubina Irfan and Mr. Khalid Latif have a brilliant history of serving the game of football, their nominations as members in different standing committees is an endorsement by the AFC of their good work they have done to promote football,” Shah said.

Lodhi, Khalid and Rubina have been appointed as the members of AFC development committee, association committee and women committee.

Pakistan’s Nayyer Husnain Haider has already been elected as the member of AFC Appeal Committee and above all Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as the Chairperson of AFC Legal Committee.