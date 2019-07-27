Ex-stars question Amir’s time of retirement

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said that he was surprised by the retirement of fast-bowler Mohammad Amir from Test cricket while Shoaib Akhtar fears that Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali are the next to quit Tests after Amir.

Shoaib feels they all wanted to play only T20 cricket to earn as much money as possible. Amir, regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers after Wasim, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, but said he would continue to play ODIs and T20s for his country.

In a message sent out to his 4.9 million followers on Twitter, Wasim said Amir’s retirement was “a bit surprising” as the 27-year-old paceman was retiring at an age where most fast-bowlers peak in their careers.

“To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28,” Wasim said in his tweet.

Nine years after a spot-fixing ban briefly halted his burgeoning career, Amir, who took 119 wickets in his 36-match Test career, said he wanted to move away from the traditional format to concentrate on white ball cricket. But Wasim, considered the best left-arm fast bowler of all time, appeared disappointed by Amir’s decision to quit “the ultimate format”. “Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format,” he tweeted. “Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play a total of 13 matches against six countries top Test countries in the newly-installed ICC World Test Championship till January 2021.

The country will host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series this October, and travel to Australia for a further two Tests in November. They are also scheduled visit England for three Tests in July-August in 2020. Wasim was joined by former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja and fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who also questioned Amir’s retirement and said it was time for the paceman to deliver for his country. Former captain Waqar Younis posted a rather cryptic tweet in his reaction to Amir’s retirement. “All the best with your white ball cricket,” he wrote tagging Amir,” said Waqar.

Pakistan’s former captain Ramiz Raja late on Friday expressed his disappointment over M Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket with an immediate effect.

Soon after left-arm fast bowler’s decision that surprised many, Raja took to Twitter and wrote: “Amir flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing.” Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in line with the needs of Pak cricket which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject.”

“How can 27-year-old M Amir retire? When Pakistan has invested so much in him, when they got him out of match-fixing (scandal) and brought him back (to the national team), now that he has returned to form, he is taking retirement now? This is beyond my comprehension!” he said. “I’m thoroughly disappointed today that, when my peak came at 27, you have retired. I am really, really disappointed. This was the time for payback. When Pakistan is almost dead in Test cricket, you had to put in the effort. You had to deliver for the country and help them win series,” said the ‘Rawalpindi Express’. Amir is currently in England where he is signed to play for Essex in the English season.