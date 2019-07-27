I’m just protecting athletes: Sun

GWANGJU, South Korea: China’s Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has hit back at sniping rivals accusing him of doping violations, telling them: “I’m standing up for all of you!”

Athletes have vilified Sun at the world swimming championships in South Korea this week following a leaked FINA doping panel report that alleged the Chinese giant allowed blood vials to be smashed with a hammer after being visited by testers last year.

FINA cleared Sun to compete after agreeing that the testers had failed to produce adequate identification or follow correct protocol, prompting World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to appeal that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).