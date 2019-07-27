close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 28, 2019

I’m just protecting athletes: Sun

Sports

AFP
July 28, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea: China’s Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has hit back at sniping rivals accusing him of doping violations, telling them: “I’m standing up for all of you!”

Athletes have vilified Sun at the world swimming championships in South Korea this week following a leaked FINA doping panel report that alleged the Chinese giant allowed blood vials to be smashed with a hammer after being visited by testers last year.

FINA cleared Sun to compete after agreeing that the testers had failed to produce adequate identification or follow correct protocol, prompting World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to appeal that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports