BD appoints Langeveldt, Vettori as bowling coaches

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the appointments of Charl Langeveldt as the national team’s new fast bowling coach and Daniel Vettori as their short-term spin bowling coach on Saturday.

Langeveldt, who will replace Courtney Walsh, has been appointed for two years, while Vettori will take charge ahead of Bangladesh’s tour of India in November and remain so until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. “Langeveldt has confirmed his service after we talked to him. After he comes here, we’ll finalize all formalities regarding the contract,” BCB president Nazmul Hasan said in a press conference on Saturday (July 27). “Vettori is in USA now. He confirmed us through e-mail. But he will be available for 100 days only and will start his work with Bangladesh ahead of the series against India.”

Langeveldt, a former player from South Africa, last played international cricket in 2010 and has had stints as the bowling coach for South Africa and Afghanistan. During his playing days, he was known for his ability to swing the ball both ways at more than a decent pace, and later on in his career went on to bowl some reverse swinging toe-crushers too. Vettori, on the other hand, was in the thick of coaching roles only recently but decided against renewing his contract as Brisbane Heat’s coach after four years in charge earlier this year. Vettori’s exit from Brisbane Heat came close on the heels of his departure as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s coach in the IPL and as Middlesex’s coach in the T20 Blast.

Bangladesh are currently without a long-term head coach after the exit of Steve Rhodes following the 2019 World Cup, who was let go in a “mutual separation” following a cultural mismatch, and assistant coach Khaled Mahmud since then has been filling in for the ongoing series in Sri Lanka. The BCB, however, could not finalise any name for the head coach but Nazmul added that they are in talks with several candidates for the crucial post.