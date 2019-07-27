Pak duo emerge winner in CAS Int’l Sailing

KARACHI: Showing great determination Pakistan’s seasoned sailor Mohammad Tanveer and Qasim Abbas were crowned champions in their respective classes Laser Standard and RS:X as the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019 concluded here at the Arabian Sea on Saturday.

Meanwhile Thailand’s boy Master Panna Boonnak won the crown of the optimist class and the Laser Radial title went to Malaysia’s Khairuneeta Mohd Afendy. On the fourth and final day Tanveer claimed the Laser Standard title by finishing with 16 points in the 12 races series held over four days.

The veteran sailor and Pakistan’s squad member for the 2002 Busan Asian Games, faced some tough time in the fluctuating conditions out there at the Arabian Sea at Korangi Creek before crafting a super finish. He kept the pole position in the 17-man fleet for all four days in the series in which two discards were allowed. He was followed by Navy’s Muzammil Hussain who wrapped-up his impressive journey with the silver medal.

The 30-year old from Kohat, who made his debut in an international event in Bahrain a couple of months ago, showed enormous resolve and consistency but in the end had to be content with the runner-up position. His sailed superbly in the last six races but the initial lead taken by Tanveer kept him away of his first title. “I am happy with the way I competed in this event,” Muzammil told ‘The News’. “The Malaysian and Bahraini sailors, who had beaten me in Bahrain a couple of months ago on my debut event in Bahrain, have been beaten by me here and it is a good improvement,” Muzammil said. Pakistan’s Najeebullah claimed third position with 31 points. Meanwhile the RS:X crown went to steady Qasim Abbas who did a marvellous job to finish at the summit with 14 penalty points.

Qasim maintained solid lead throughout before catapulting himself to the glory. He was followed by M Sajjad of Pakistan with 15 points while Mami Safouan of Tunisia claimed bronze with 32 points.

Pakistani sailors did not live up to the billing in the Laser Radial (women) and the optimist classes as the gold medals in these classes went in favour of the foreigners. In the optimist class (mixed gender, under-15) Thailand’s boy Master Panna Boonnak finished at the summit with ten penalty points. He remained steady and never looked back despite some tough days during the event before ending with the glory.

Miss Thorfun Boonnak, also of Thailand, took silver with 27 points. Pakistan’s M Abdullah Akram finished with a bronze medal with 39 points after Malaysian girl Ummu Nurdania Rozaini was disqualified as a result of the ruling of international jury following a cross protest. And so she slipped to the fourth position as a result.

Similarly, Malaysia’s Khairuneeta Mohd Afendy remained excellent, overcoming all hurdles on her way before finishing with the gold medal in the Laser Radial (women) with 18 points. She was followed by Pakistan’s Hanna Fatima Asad at the runner-up position with 25 points. Maryam Asad Ali of Pakistan closed her fluctuating journey at the third spot with 34 points.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan gave away medals to the leading competitors.

In the event 13 nations including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, Australia, Tunisia, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and China fielded their sailors. The PAF Yacht Club organised the competitions with the collaboration of the Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF).