Youth kills mother, injures father

FAISALABAD: A youth killed his mother and injured father over a minor issue at Chak 67/JB Thikriwala on Saturday.

Accused Mujahid Ali allegedly opened fire at his father Sabir Ali and mother Safia Bibi after exchanging hot words with them on the issue of payment of electricity bill. As a result, his mother was killed on the spot while his father sustained injuries. Thikriwala police have registered a murder case against Mujahid Ali.

Three bodies found from canals: Three bodies were found from canals here on Saturday. Some passersby spotted a human corpse floating in the Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 487-GB and informed the Mureedwala police. The police fished out the body of a 20-year-old girl who was yet to be identified.

The girl was stabbed to death by some unknown persons. Similarly, Sandal Bar police recovered the body of a 30-year-old man from Sewerage Drain near Chak 58-JB. The man was tortured to death. Meanwhile, Gulberg police recovered the body of a 40-year-old man from a park in Jinnah Colony. The police sent the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.