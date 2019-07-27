close
July 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

6 warehouses gutted by huge fire

National

Our Correspondent
KARACHI: A huge fire broke out in a garment materials warehouse and engulfed five more warehouses in Sher Shah on Saturday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, a fire broke out in the warehouse located within the premises of the graveyard at around 7:30am.

Initially, two fire tenders were dispatched to the site, but as the fire continued to spread, more fire tenders were sent to participate in the extinguishing work. No loss of life was reported in the fire, but goods and clothes worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. The firefighters with the help of nine fire tenders and dozens of water tankers were able to douse the fire with the hectic efforts of more than six hours.

