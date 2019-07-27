close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Punjab govt issues detention orders of 284 PML-N activists

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued detention orders for 284 activists of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) "to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital".

Chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors will also be detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The activists will be detained for a period of 30 days.

The deputy commissioner has issued the detention orders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan