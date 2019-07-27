Canada includes Pak students in fast-track visa plan

ISLAMABAD: Canada has included Pakistani international students in its fast track visa programme.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the Students Direct Stream (SDS) Programme.

Under the programme, the international students after fulfilling the requirements can get student visa to Canada in 20 days. It will facilitate Pakistani students who desire to study in Canada.

Last year, the Canadian government started this programme for students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam. Today, Pakistan has been included in the list of countries, under the SDS programme by the Canadian Immigration Department.

High Commissioner Tarar appreciated the goodwill gesture of Canadian government and expressed gratitude to the special efforts of immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and the members of the Canadian Parliament for fulfilling their commitment.

It may be mentioned here that the High Commissioner, in his meetings with the Canadian officials, had urged them to include Pakistani students in the SDS programme as academically Pakistani students are second to none.