close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 28, 2019

Canada includes Pak students in fast-track visa plan

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Canada has included Pakistani international students in its fast track visa programme.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the Students Direct Stream (SDS) Programme.

Under the programme, the international students after fulfilling the requirements can get student visa to Canada in 20 days. It will facilitate Pakistani students who desire to study in Canada.

Last year, the Canadian government started this programme for students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam. Today, Pakistan has been included in the list of countries, under the SDS programme by the Canadian Immigration Department.

High Commissioner Tarar appreciated the goodwill gesture of Canadian government and expressed gratitude to the special efforts of immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and the members of the Canadian Parliament for fulfilling their commitment.

It may be mentioned here that the High Commissioner, in his meetings with the Canadian officials, had urged them to include Pakistani students in the SDS programme as academically Pakistani students are second to none.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan