Domestic issues force mother to jump into canal; 3 children drown

KASUR: A woman Saturday jumped into BS link canal near Wahan Adhan with her three children apparently over domestic issues. Shamim Bibi, wife of Sohail, was upset because of violent attitude of her husband, who reportedly used to torture her over financial issues. On the day of the incident, she along with her daughters Tayeba, 12, Haram Fatima, 2, and son Tayeb, 6, jumped into BS link canal in the area of Sadr Pattoki police. She was saved by locals, but her children drowned and their bodies were not found till filing of this report. Police have arrested Shamim.