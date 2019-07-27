Two women murdered in separate incidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two women were murdered in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Muhammad Anees allegedly strangled his widow cousin Sughran Bibi of Khairpur Daha.

Muhammad Nazim, the father of Sughran, told police that accused and his daughter had developed differences over participation in a marriage ceremony of a relative. In a fit of anger Anees strangled her. Dhorr Kot police have registered case.

Jafar of Mauza Ghannoo Wali slit the throat of his wife and surrendered himself to Channi Goth police.

BODY FOUND AFTER 20 HOURS’ SEARCH: The body of a youth, who drowned yesterday in Abbasia Link Canal, was found on Saturday. Muhammad Mujahid, 15, of Uch Sharif drowned in the canal and his body was recovered by Rescue-1122 Ahmad Pur East teams.

CONTRIBUTION OF VETERINARY COLLEGE LAUDED: Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Saturday said College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences was not only imparting education to students, but also was contributing significantly in the livestock sector and dairy development in the region.

The VC stated this during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Veterinary and Medical Council.

The BC said steps would be taken to provide all resources, including appointment of faculty and provision of funds for the improvement of infrastructure. Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, MNS UET, Multan was also present on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Masood Rabbani, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council appreciated the steps taken by the varsity for betterment of the college.