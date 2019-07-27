close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Finance advisers’ posts dissolved in all ministries

July 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has dissolved the positions of financial advisers in all ministries. A notification has been released regarding the latest decision. After the implementation of the new decision, chief finance and accounts officer will look into financial affairs of all ministries and divisions.

The notification stated that the dissolution of the positions was made under the Management Act 2019, and it is the part of the economic reforms programme of the federal government. It is pertinent to mention here that the post of financial adviser was held by an officer of the Finance Ministry.

Sources said that the government has planned to reduce powers of Auditor General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) which is responsible for the centralised accounting and reporting of federal transactions in ministries and divisions. Finance Ministry officials said that a new position will be created as chief internal auditor in all of the national institutions.

Earlier on July 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had curtailed the authority of his Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. As per details, the portfolio of the Revenue Division was taken back from the adviser. According to the notification, Hammad Azhar has been given the charge of the Federal Minister of Revenue Division.

