Siddiqui doesn’t own house nor sign rental deed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday denounced arrest of Irfan Siddiqui, the adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif. As Siddiqui was sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate's court Saturday, Marriyum Aurangzeb spoke to the media and claimed that the house over which the case was registered against Siddiqui did not belong to him. “No signature or name of him is present on the rental agreement,” she said adding that he was arrested at 2:00am and handcuffed while being produced in the court. “Will arresting N-League leaders reduce inflation [in the country],” she asked adding why Aleema Khan and Jahangir Tareen were not being arrested. She praised Siddiqui by stating that he had raised his voice for democracy and supported the cause of Nawaz Sharif. “He is a longtime partner of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.