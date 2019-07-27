Primary schools to opt Urdu medium

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced introducing Urdu as education medium in all the primary schools from the next academic year in March 2020. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to twitter and said the medium of education in all the primary schools of Punjab would be Urdu from the next academic year in March 2020, as the whole time of teachers and students was wasted on translation instead of its understanding and students in that way did not learn anything new.