NAB starts probe into newspaper ads from 2007

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigation into the monetary benefits and details of advertisements issued to various publications/ newspapers of the country from the year 2007 to current year. A letter issued by NAB’s Lahore Additional Director (Staff) Muhammad Mazhar Javed states that details of distribution of advertisements to newspapers from 2007 to till date should be submitted along with rates and payments. While complete details of issuing of ads and rates to the editions of Multan and Lahore of a newspaper have also been demanded. Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Punjab, has been directed in the letter to furnish details of ads given to newspapers and all rules and regulations of issuing of advertisements to Assistant Director NAB Complaints Verification Cell Usman Majeed.